Dr. Howard Burris III, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Burris III, MD

Dr. Howard Burris III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Burris III works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Burris III' Office Locations

    Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Dispensing
    250 25th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Howard Burris III, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417992397
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Burris III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burris III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burris III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burris III works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Burris III’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

