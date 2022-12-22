Dr. Howard Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Cheng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Dr. Cheng works at
David B. Okun M.d.24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 25B, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-8168
George G. Miranda MD Inc.26691 Plaza Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 347-0600
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Cheng took his time, taking a thorough history and doing a careful exam. He explained my condition and treatment options very well and in terms that I could easily understand. The office staff are helpful and friendly. I chose Dr Cheng on the basis of a recommendation by my primary care provider and I’m very pleased.
- Hematology
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
