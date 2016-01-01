See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Howard Chrisman, MD

Interventional Radiology
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Chrisman, MD

Dr. Howard Chrisman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chrisman works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chrisman's Office Locations

  1
    Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology
    259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-6447
  2
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Bluhm CV Institute
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278
  3
    Northwestern Medical Group - Feinberg Pavilion
    251 E Huron St Fl 4, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan
Volume CT Scan
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan
Volume CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Howard Chrisman, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053373720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Malden Hospital|University Of Virginia Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chrisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrisman works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chrisman’s profile.

    Dr. Chrisman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

