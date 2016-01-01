Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Intentional Health An Acupuncture and Holistic Healing Corp.1828 El Camino Real Ste 401, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 697-4026
-
2
San Mateo Orthopedic Medical Group Inc.77 N San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-0854
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
About Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1265448740
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.