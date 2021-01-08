Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pain Medicine Doctors
- TX
- Dallas
- Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Mind + Body Medicine10400 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 884-4400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bipolar II Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Central Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Classic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Common Migraine
- View other providers who treat Complicated Migraine
- View other providers who treat Conversion Disorder
- View other providers who treat Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Type 3
- View other providers who treat Familial Hemiplegic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Headache-Free Migraine
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Infusion Therapy
- View other providers who treat Ketamine Infusions
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine, Hormone-Induced
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Neuropsychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
- View other providers who treat Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Medication Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychopharmacologic Treatment
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Psychosomatic Medicine Services
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Radiculitis
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Somatoform Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide
- View other providers who treat Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is simply the best. He is the most compassionate, reasonable, talented doctor I've known.
About Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962516112
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Southwestern
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.