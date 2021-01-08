See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Howard Cohen, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (102)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Mind + Body Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
4.6 (77)
View Profile
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
4.8 (203)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD
Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD
4.7 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mind + Body Medicine
    10400 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 884-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?

    Jan 08, 2021
    Dr. Cohen is simply the best. He is the most compassionate, reasonable, talented doctor I've known.
    — Jan 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Cohen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohen to family and friends

    Dr. Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Cohen, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962516112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univeristy of Texas Southwestern
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Cohen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.