Overview of Dr. Howard Cotler, MD

Dr. Howard Cotler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Cotler works at Gulf Coast Spine Care Ltd in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.