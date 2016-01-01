Overview of Dr. Howard Dash, MD

Dr. Howard Dash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Dash works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.