Dr. Howard Dedes, MD

Pain Management
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Howard Dedes, MD

Dr. Howard Dedes, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Dedes works at Pain Medicine Associates (Fullerton) in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dedes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine Associates: Fullerton
    295 Imperial Hwy Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 242-4969
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orange County Pain Management
    26137 La Paz Rd Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 787-5048

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders

Treatment frequency



Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Dedes is a world-class physician and I don’t say that lightly. He cares, he listens, and he’s skilled and talented in his field. He will help relieve your pain using all the available tools.
    Rich S. — Jul 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Howard Dedes, MD
    About Dr. Howard Dedes, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679760094
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School â€“ Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital.
    • Veterans Administration
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, CA
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Dedes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dedes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dedes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dedes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dedes has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

