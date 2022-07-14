Overview of Dr. Howard Dedes, MD

Dr. Howard Dedes, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.



Dr. Dedes works at Pain Medicine Associates (Fullerton) in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.