Dr. Howard Diener, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.8 (155)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Diener, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Diener works at ALL CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 362-8900
  2. 2
    Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
    5731 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 342-1072
  3. 3
    Suncoast Lung Center
    3920 Bee Ridge Rd Bldg C, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-8353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr Diener took care of my Mom who had Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for years. I can't comment on medical treatment since not an expert. Based on decades of health care experience, I can say with no doubt, he really impressed me with how patient, caring, empathetic and genuine he was. Everyone in his office was so helpful, caring and I truly thank you all. She died in hospice care, during a covid spike, in immediate area and community. It was not official yet covid was also not ruled out since homebound on oxygen in hospice so they did not even test her and others were positive. This, in my opinion, was a traumatic failure to protect her, my family, friends, other patients, their employees and community. So unfortunate Dr Diener retired. I know under his care her quality of life, longevity, safety, and death would have been much more ideal and my grief so much less. She chose and trusted him and I understood why. Thank you for being her phenomenal caring physician Dr. Diener.
    Forever Very Grateful — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Diener, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326033895
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.