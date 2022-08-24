Dr. Howard Diener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Diener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Diener, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Diener works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 362-8900
-
2
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota5731 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 342-1072
-
3
Suncoast Lung Center3920 Bee Ridge Rd Bldg C, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diener?
Dr Diener took care of my Mom who had Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for years. I can't comment on medical treatment since not an expert. Based on decades of health care experience, I can say with no doubt, he really impressed me with how patient, caring, empathetic and genuine he was. Everyone in his office was so helpful, caring and I truly thank you all. She died in hospice care, during a covid spike, in immediate area and community. It was not official yet covid was also not ruled out since homebound on oxygen in hospice so they did not even test her and others were positive. This, in my opinion, was a traumatic failure to protect her, my family, friends, other patients, their employees and community. So unfortunate Dr Diener retired. I know under his care her quality of life, longevity, safety, and death would have been much more ideal and my grief so much less. She chose and trusted him and I understood why. Thank you for being her phenomenal caring physician Dr. Diener.
About Dr. Howard Diener, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1326033895
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diener works at
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Diener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.