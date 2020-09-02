Dr. Dinowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Dinowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Forest Dental1340 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 Directions (718) 720-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Dinowitz is not only an exceptional doctor, but a fantastic person, too. He patiently and thoroughly answers all of my questions. He is very knowledgeable, and will try different treatments to solve a medical issue, to your satisfaction . I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Howard Dinowitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932107364
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
