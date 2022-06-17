Overview

Dr. Howard Dobson III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dobson III works at Steward Surgical Specialists in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.