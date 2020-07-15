Overview

Dr. Howard Dubner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Dubner works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.