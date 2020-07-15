Dr. Howard Dubner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Dubner, MD
Dr. Howard Dubner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Shadyside Medical Building5200 Centre Ave Ste 409, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3105
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I loved Dr. Dubner. I was throwing up from the prep, so he didn’t sedate me. I got to watch and that was exciting. He’s a good doctor, I don’t care what anyone says, I loved him.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Dubner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubner has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.