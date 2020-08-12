Dr. Howard Duke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Duke, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Duke, DPM
Dr. Howard Duke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Duke works at
Dr. Duke's Office Locations
Affiliated Fan Podiatry PC110 N Robinson St Ste 105, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 358-9031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very practical solutions to various foot and ankle problems. Go to him before spending money for expensive inserts, shoes, etc. I send all my friends to him. All have been pleased.
About Dr. Howard Duke, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265428536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
