Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Eisenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Genesis OB/GYN Sahuarita1295 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 795-0771
Genesis Obgyn Sahuarita18861 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 877-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Eisenberg for over 8 yrs now. He is very thorough, explains everything in detail. Very kind and personable. He truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053312835
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permenente
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- State University of New York / College of Optometry
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenberg speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
