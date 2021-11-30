Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Epstein, MD
Dr. Howard Epstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
1
Medical Specialists of St Augustine240 Southpark Cir E, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-1490
2
Adventhealth Lab60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (904) 824-1450
- 3 180 Southpark Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think that he is very efficient. His office is usually busy when I'm there. So he may seem like he doesn't have time for all of his patients. But I don't think that's truly the case. He has been very good when it's come to my bladder problems and having emergency surgeries and such. He will talk to me about my conditions and does answer the questions that I have to the best of his ability.
About Dr. Howard Epstein, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1295786242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
