Overview of Dr. Howard Farrell, MD

Dr. Howard Farrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Farrell works at Florence Ear Nose And Throat in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.