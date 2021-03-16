Dr. Howard Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Farrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Florence Ear Nose And Throat1521 Mclure Ct, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 665-2900
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is always so professional and nice. He always takes good care of my Dad at each appointment
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.