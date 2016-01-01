Dr. Howard Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Fein, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Fein, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.5865 E Naples Plz, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 433-7700
Palos Verdes Dermatology Associates550 Deep Valley Dr Ste 283, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (310) 295-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Fein, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184707838
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fein works at
Dr. Fein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fein speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
