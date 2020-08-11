Overview of Dr. Howard Feingold, MD

Dr. Howard Feingold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Feingold works at Lakeview Internal Medicine in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.