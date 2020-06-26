Overview of Dr. Howard Feldfogel, DO

Dr. Howard Feldfogel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Feldfogel works at Clarkstown Medical Associates in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.