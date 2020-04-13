Dr. Howard Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Fine, MD
Dr. Howard Fine, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
Neurology - Upper East Side1305 York Avenue 10th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in the hospital totally lost what was going to happen to me. I was concerned if I’ll ever be virus free. I was extremely frustrated when Dr. Fine visited me. In 2 hours he salved all my concerns. I have no enough words to praise and thank Dr. Fine. God sent me him to help me. That was on Easter. God bless you Dr. Fine.
About Dr. Howard Fine, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1003166042
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.