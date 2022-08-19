Dr. Howard Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Fine, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Fine, MD
Dr. Howard Fine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
Retina Vitreous Center PA10 Plum St Ste 600, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 220-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fine was wonderful. He took his time and explained everything to me. He was patient and had great bedside manner. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Howard Fine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Ctr Columbia U
- Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins University
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
