Overview of Dr. Howard Fine, MD

Dr. Howard Fine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at Retina Vitreous Center in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.