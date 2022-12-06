Dr. Freedberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Freedberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Freedberg, MD
Dr. Howard Freedberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They completed their fellowship with Sports Med and Reconstructive Surgerybone and Joint Institute
Dr. Freedberg works at
Dr. Freedberg's Office Locations
Suburban Orthopaedics Ltd.1110 W Schick Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (847) 439-9488
Metro Home Health Care2112 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (630) 372-1100
Elgin Office1600 N Randall Rd Ste 101, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 372-1100
Elk Grove Villiage Office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 565, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (630) 372-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Freedberg and his PA Tony. They do a great job explaining the issue and making sure all my questions are answered
About Dr. Howard Freedberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1467508846
Education & Certifications
- Sports Med and Reconstructive Surgerybone and Joint Institute
- University Of Illinois
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Freedberg works at
Dr. Freedberg has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freedberg speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.