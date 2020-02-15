Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Frey, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Frey, MD
Dr. Howard Frey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Frey's Office Locations
Urology Group PA4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frey is an excellent compassionate doctor. He has taken good care of me and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Howard Frey, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1932241361
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
