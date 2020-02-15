Overview of Dr. Howard Frey, MD

Dr. Howard Frey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Frey works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.