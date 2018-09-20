Dr. Howard Garb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Garb, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Garb, MD
Dr. Howard Garb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Garb works at
Dr. Garb's Office Locations
-
1
Ent. Associates of East Texas1136 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 592-5601Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garb?
I was very impressed with Dr. Garb on my first visit. He has a very nice chairside manner and took the time needed for examination. The staff is outstanding and the atmosphere is very peaceful. I am so glad that I have connected with Dr. Garb since Dr. Stuart Heaton is retiring Sept. 30th.
About Dr. Howard Garb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1427047042
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garb accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garb works at
Dr. Garb has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.