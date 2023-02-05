Overview of Dr. Howard Gelb, MD

Dr. Howard Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Gelb works at Gelb Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.