Overview

Dr. Howard Gogel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gogel works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.