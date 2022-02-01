Dr. Howard Goldman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Goldman, DO
Dr. Howard Goldman, DO is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd10159 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Goldman is very thorough and professional.
- Dermatology
- English, Russian
- Male
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
