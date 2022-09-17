Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldschmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Goldschmidt works at
Locations
Valley Heart Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In these difficult times, the doctor and his staff continue to work hard
About Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1619940038
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldschmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldschmidt works at
Dr. Goldschmidt has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldschmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldschmidt speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.