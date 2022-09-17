Overview

Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Goldschmidt works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.