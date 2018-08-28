See All Pediatricians in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Howard Goldstine, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Goldstine, MD

Dr. Howard Goldstine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goldstine works at Community Pediatric Medical Group in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Newbury Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldstine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Pediatric Medical Group
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 103, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3695
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Community Pediatric Medical Group
    558 N Ventu Park Rd Ste C, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Animal Allergies
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Animal Allergies

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • One Health
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2018
    He's very good with my children. He takes time to make them feel comfortable and engages with them to build rapport prior to beginning the physical exam.
    BG — Aug 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Howard Goldstine, MD
    About Dr. Howard Goldstine, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629161328
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California - Drew Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
