Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Goodman, MD
Dr. Howard Goodman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Goodman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
I like him. He’s quiet and gentle. He didn’t seem to be in a rush and explained everything he was doing, which is great when you are already a wreck because of your “c” diagnosis. He asked me if I had any questions, and answered every single one, while sitting down. It was like he belonged to me. I never felt rushed. His staff is nice, too. Always smiling.
About Dr. Howard Goodman, MD
- Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114926904
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.