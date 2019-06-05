Overview of Dr. Howard Goodman, MD

Dr. Howard Goodman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, New York, NY, New Hyde Park, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.