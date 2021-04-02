Dr. Howard Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches Pllc120 Butler St Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 659-1510
Dermatology Associates, Pa of the Palm Beaches10335 N Military Trl Ste A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 622-6976
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Green has cleared up all of my peculiar skin issues. He is a thorough mole checker and actively listens to your skin concerns. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Howard Green, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053301655
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center-Mohs Surgery
- Harvard Medical School Dermatology Residency
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
