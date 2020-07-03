Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Green, MD
Dr. Howard Green, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University.
Howard S Green, MD45 N Station Plz Ste 209, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-5557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent , steady, caring, for over 25 years- and I am well!
About Dr. Howard Green, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104807106
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Green has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
