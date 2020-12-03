Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD
Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Queens Physician Associates2715 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful!!
About Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1104847508
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
