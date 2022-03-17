Dr. Howard Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Gross, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Gross, MD
Dr. Howard Gross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
Howard Gross MD Inc. Apc1722 State St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 898-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a identical twin sister and we love the results we received with Dr Gross. I look natural and not pulled so does sis. I highly recommend him and his care.
About Dr. Howard Gross, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
