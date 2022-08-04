See All Ophthalmologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Howard Guan, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Guan, MD

Dr. Howard Guan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Guan works at Loma Linda University Eye Institute in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guan's Office Locations

    Loma Linda University Eye Institute
    11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Loma Linda University Eye Institute
    4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Cataracts
Esotropia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Goniotomy
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Vision Screening
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Iridectomy
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Praises to God for finding the Best Ophthalmologist . A very professional, friendly , caring and happy doctor, that I was comfortable with in discussing my eye concerns before and after my cataract surgeries. He listened attentively and explained in detail the procedure. He took away my fears and concerns,. He is so trustworthy. Am so grateful to you Dr. Guan and your wonderful friendly team. Thank you very much to all of you!!!
    Delia Quinones, June, August 2022 — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Guan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134427636
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
