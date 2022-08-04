Overview of Dr. Howard Guan, MD

Dr. Howard Guan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Guan works at Loma Linda University Eye Institute in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.