Dr. Howard Hammer, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Howard Hammer, DO

Dr. Howard Hammer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Hammer works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammer's Office Locations

    Bucks ENT Associates PC
    3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Leave a review

    Jan 20, 2023
    very satisfied
    elizabeth wheat — Jan 20, 2023
