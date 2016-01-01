Dr. Howard Haney, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Haney, DMD
Overview
Dr. Howard Haney, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Dr. Haney works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Howard Wayne Haney417 W Cheves St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 755-4908
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Haney, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013010339
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haney accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haney works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.