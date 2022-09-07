Dr. Hao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Hao, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Hao, MD
Dr. Howard Hao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hao's Office Locations
- 1 310 Northern Blvd Ste C, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-8558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoa is great like talking to a friend with understanding and good advice
About Dr. Howard Hao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hao.
Dr. Hao accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.