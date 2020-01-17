Dr. Howard Hardy III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Hardy III, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Hardy III, MD
Dr. Howard Hardy III, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Hardy III's Office Locations
Associated Colon-Rectal Specialists3131 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hardy is a true master in his field. Extremely competent with fantastic bedside manner. Went through 2 other colo-surgeons before I luckily found him. He’s gentle, skilled and gives you all the time you need during consultations. Don’t think twice, he’s absolutely the BEST and choice.
About Dr. Howard Hardy III, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy III has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy III.
