Dr. Clay Harper III, MD
Overview of Dr. Clay Harper III, MD
Dr. Clay Harper III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Harper III works at
Dr. Harper III's Office Locations
Surgical Clinic PC121 N 20th St Ste 3A, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 745-6271
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clay Harper III, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184654592
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Auburn University
- Phlebology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper III has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper III.
