Dr. Howard Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very patient and thorough. His staff is excellent as well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Al Hospital|University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
