Dr. Howard Haverty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Haverty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Haverty works at
Locations
Midlothian Center169 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 944-9862
Richmond Gastroenterology Inc223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 373-6758
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Haverty! He takes the time with his patients and thoroughly explains his knowledge of your condition. He has made sure to personally follow up with me on testing results ( even after business hours). He works hard to make to ensure his patients receive the care they need and takes notice in the frustrations his patients face with the rising cost of the drugs we need to maintain our disease. Working to come up with solutions to reduce cost! His beside manner is one that I haven’t been able to compare to many physicians, he is kind gentle and so understanding. If you want to feel like you are truly heard and not just another insurance claim Dr. Haverty is the Dr. for you!
About Dr. Howard Haverty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942202882
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haverty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haverty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haverty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haverty has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anal or Rectal Pain and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haverty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverty.
