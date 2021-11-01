See All Gastroenterologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Howard Haverty, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Haverty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Haverty works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anal or Rectal Pain and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Midlothian Center
    169 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 (804) 944-9862
    Richmond Gastroenterology Inc
    223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 (804) 373-6758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Johnston-Willis Hospital
  Chippenham Hospital
  Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Optima Health
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2021
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Haverty! He takes the time with his patients and thoroughly explains his knowledge of your condition. He has made sure to personally follow up with me on testing results ( even after business hours). He works hard to make to ensure his patients receive the care they need and takes notice in the frustrations his patients face with the rising cost of the drugs we need to maintain our disease. Working to come up with solutions to reduce cost! His beside manner is one that I haven't been able to compare to many physicians, he is kind gentle and so understanding. If you want to feel like you are truly heard and not just another insurance claim Dr. Haverty is the Dr. for you!
    Michal — Nov 01, 2021
    About Dr. Howard Haverty, MD

    Gastroenterology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1942202882
    Education & Certifications

    Med College Of Georgia
    Med College Of Georgia
    Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Haverty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Haverty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haverty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Haverty works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in North Chesterfield, VA.

    Dr. Haverty has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anal or Rectal Pain and Abdominal Pain, and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haverty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haverty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

