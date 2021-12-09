Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD
Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hayashi's Office Locations
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 546-0411
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo77 Casa St Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Howard Hayashi Is my hero and always will be ! I had a abdominal Triple A rupture last year And he was waiting for me at 12:30 at night when the ambulance brought me in. He took me to surgery and saved my life ! He really takes the time to talk to you and explain things to you. He also has a great personality. Thank you doctor Hayashi.??
About Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- University Calif Davis Sch Med
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- UC Irvine
