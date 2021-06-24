Dr. Howard Heidenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Heidenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Heidenberg, DO
Dr. Howard Heidenberg, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Med Center
Dr. Heidenberg's Office Locations
Florida Urology Partners, LLP1209 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 608-5512Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heidenburg is top notch. I have no doubt he saved my life and helped me defeat cancer. He is intelligent and gives it to you straight in a professional manner. His follow up has been excellent. His staff is busy, but if you treat them with kindness they will treat you with the same. They are busy because they have some great doctors. I would recommend Dr. Heidenberg to anyone without hesitation.
About Dr. Howard Heidenberg, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1538195037
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidenberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.