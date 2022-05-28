Dr. Howard Heppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Heppe, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Heppe, MD
Dr. Howard Heppe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Heppe works at
Dr. Heppe's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Services3312 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heppe?
After living with large breast implants that had become uncomfortable and saggy. I decide to have them reduced and a lift. I got many recommendations and after meeting with Dr. Heppe and his wonderful staff I knew he was the right Doctor for me. I am only two weeks out of my surgery and just ecstatic about my results. Dr. Heppe exceeded my expectations and my results are even better than I could have imaged! Everyone in the office is friendly and super helpful! I can’t express enough how much I would recommend Dr. Heppe and his team!
About Dr. Howard Heppe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174580583
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Loyola University
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Virginia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heppe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heppe works at
Dr. Heppe speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Heppe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.