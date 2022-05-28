See All Plastic Surgeons in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Howard Heppe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (60)
Map Pin Small Fredericksburg, VA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Heppe, MD

Dr. Howard Heppe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Heppe works at Plastic Surgery Services in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heppe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Services
    3312 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Blepharoplasty
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia

Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Heppe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174580583
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    • Loyola University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Heppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heppe works at Plastic Surgery Services in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Heppe’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Heppe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heppe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

