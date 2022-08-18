Overview of Dr. Howard Hertz, MD

Dr. Howard Hertz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hertz works at Babylon Medical Practice in Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.