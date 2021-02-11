Overview

Dr. Howard Hessan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Hessan works at Saint Agnes Medical Group: Otolaryngology in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.