Dr. Howard Hewlett, DPM
Dr. Howard Hewlett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
1
Cambridge Foot and Ankle Associates1038 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 771-4191
2
Cambridge Foot and Ankle Assocs2131 San Joaquin Hills Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 718-3955
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He s did my wife’s surgery and treated my foot problems as well , he is awesome. my experience with doctors and when you have one bad review is it’s usually a lot more to the story and the doctor because of HIPAA can’t respond so it’s really not fair. Keep that in mind.
- English, Spanish
- 1124028691
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
