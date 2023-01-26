Dr. Howard Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Jackson, MD
Dr. Howard Jackson, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
As stated in prior review of Dr. Jackson and his staff. The whole process was efficient, courteous, and there was not one question was not answered and explained in detail by Dr. Jackson, and Elizabeth Stroh, APRN.
About Dr. Howard Jackson, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255338042
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.